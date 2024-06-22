Over Flo reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Over Flo.
Over Flo strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Over Flo strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........6
June 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Nice head high. Put me in a great mood. Definitely have a taste for sweets.
g........7
March 30, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This was by far the best tasting strain I've had. It was a very mellow high but during nonetheless. I need to get more!
s........y
December 28, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
A chill high, eased my headache and any tension I was carrying in my shoulders. Aroused was listed as an effect, I can see that... I'm happy, lovey, feeling good. A+ for this one. Leaves me feeling relaxed, eased my pain, and has me really digging some music in my headphones.
E........y
July 30, 2021
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
I got this on a sale shelf it was a real heady high and way better than anticipated it’s the perfect hybrid. Great for walks
s........1
March 8, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Great to help with sleep if you smoke to much of this you can smoke your self straight to a degree it’s creepy but legs I’m in Australia an it maybe done grown differently but what I have got it’s been good for all over relaxation ✅
L........h
July 11, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
Happy euphoria
C........e
November 9, 2021
Creative
Talkative
This is a perfect hybrid strain (50/50). Has a sweet lemon after taste
m........q
August 17, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Anxious
Very “elusive” high. Smoking this strain will definitely make you ask yourself “am I still high?” Several times throughout the day. I experienced more energy and sativa-esque affects when smoking Overflo. Overall this is a very good strain.