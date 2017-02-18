ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pacific Blue
  • Leafly flower of Pacific Blue

Indica

Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.     

 

Reviews

18

Show all

Avatar for xenutis
Member since 2015
I asked for something to help me relax and sleep and this was recommended by the budtender at my favorite shop. Awesome bud from Falcanna. This batch had a 34.8% THC content. I have severe PTSD and depression and this had me laughing my ass off to Bojack Horseman. Very happy carefree floaty almost o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for princesademota
Member since 2017
I do not have the words to describe this strain, but I'm going to try anyway. This is the best weed in the world, I'm positive about it. I can smoke this and be ready for anything the day throws at me. Good for hanging out with friends, pain relieving, creativity, productivity, chilling out, outdoor...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for StonerToTheLeft
Member since 2017
Smoked some of this by Falcanna Farms here in WA, and it's amazing. Nice and stoney, strong visual buzz and a relaxing body high. Amazing for depression/anxiety, as it gives a high that's insanely euphoric. Can't help but feel love and gratitude when you smoke this! Adding to my list of favorites. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for mcwsu78
Member since 2015
Beautiful buds grown on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state from Falcanna. Heavily dusted with crystals, a strong skunk smell with a smooth, sweet taste. (Vaped). Powerful sedative effects and plenty of couch lock with the 25.6% batch I had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for AllDay710420
Member since 2017
Best indica in my opinion! This shit makes me sleep hella good. I don’t wake up in the middle of the night like I would usually... super great taste.. very terpy.. 9/10 I’d rate.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Pacific Blue

Photos

User uploaded image of Pacific BlueUser uploaded image of Pacific BlueUser uploaded image of Pacific BlueUser uploaded image of Pacific Blue
more
photos