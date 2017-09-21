ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pakistan Valley Kush

Pakistan Valley Kush is a pure indica landrace strain from the Hindu Kush mountain range. This bushy plant grows squat and resilient, exhibiting deep colors and earthy, floral aromas. Offering heavy sedative effects, this hardy bud relieves pain and saddles the consumer with long-lasting relaxation. This rare landrace is an evening-preferred strain unless the consumer is planning a day in bed or on the couch. Utilize Pakistan Valley Kush to curb physical pain, nausea, restlessness, headaches, and more.  

Avatar for CeeVee
Member since 2016
Exhibits similar characteristics to it's Afghani Hindu Kush, very close-in-proximity to the general region, cousin ... The only difference is that this has a sweet, fruity overtone to it, whereas the Afghani is intially earthy & piney on the pallete
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for madkushyo
Member since 2017
The flavour on this strain is just unreal. A very musky heavy kush flavour followed by sweetness on the exhale. Lovely! The bud structure is great. This strain is great for those that like fruity flavour buds but also love kush. This is what the coffeeshops of Amsterdam used to smell like 20 years a...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for AustinRios
Member since 2016
Second Favorite strain ! Oldest strain in the world ! Very developed chemically and has an extensive gene pool over hundreds of years of natural growth ! Ancient og is great too, that's Afghan & Pakistani kush. AMAZING
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for mianhassan07
Member since 2018
A true landrace strain. Smoke it everyday. Its the best medicine for all sorts of pain . Grown in the Tribal region of Pakistan that offer perfect conditions for the plants to produce dense colas and sugary trichomes.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DSPV
Member since 2018
For me, the Dream Steam Pure cartridge of this strain is the be-all end-all of indicas. No odor, no bad taste, no mess, no throat or lung irritation. It starts with relaxation, followed by euphoria, and finally followed by sleep. This is an every night strain for me. It's doable as a daytime strai...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
