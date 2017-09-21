ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pakistan Valley Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pakistan Valley Kush.

18

Avatar for Nephilim71
Member since 2019
This is fantastic for insomnia. The first time I smoked a bowl, I was out within a minute (for real) It's also great for pain.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ohhkayss
Member since 2018
Best strain I have found for putting me to bed. I think I have only had one other strain in all the years that works as well as this one. knocks ya right out!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for matt842
Member since 2015
Highly potent numbing body high very spicy earthy distinct taste lots of medical value and weightless tired numb feeling throughout limbs little head high but happy feeling very relaxing and enjoyable
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mianhassan07
Member since 2018
A true landrace strain. Smoke it everyday. Its the best medicine for all sorts of pain . Grown in the Tribal region of Pakistan that offer perfect conditions for the plants to produce dense colas and sugary trichomes.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for AkaStonerMan
Member since 2018
a great strain. fantastic flavor and full of earthy aroma.
Avatar for DSPV
Member since 2018
For me, the Dream Steam Pure cartridge of this strain is the be-all end-all of indicas. No odor, no bad taste, no mess, no throat or lung irritation. It starts with relaxation, followed by euphoria, and finally followed by sleep. This is an every night strain for me. It's doable as a daytime strai...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ChiTown89
Member since 2016
Chill, calm, sleepy, and relaxed
Avatar for Spacegodhatesyou
Member since 2018
Very good strain needs more recognition flower or cartridge of this will have you feeling amazing 5/5
