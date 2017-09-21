Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A true landrace strain. Smoke it everyday. Its the best medicine for all sorts of pain . Grown in the Tribal region of Pakistan that offer perfect conditions for the plants to produce dense colas and sugary trichomes.
For me, the Dream Steam Pure cartridge of this strain is the be-all end-all of indicas. No odor, no bad taste, no mess, no throat or lung irritation.
It starts with relaxation, followed by euphoria, and finally followed by sleep. This is an every night strain for me.
It's doable as a daytime strai...