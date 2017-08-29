ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Chitral is a town in Pakistan known for making some of the best hash in the region. Pakistani Chitral Kush, also known as PCK, is a pure indica that is considered a selected landrace, meaning it is an indigenous strain that has been selectively inbred to enhance its characteristics. PCK produces a very colorful phenotype, often earning nicknames like Purple Pakistani or Purple Chitral. This strain is appreciated for its advanced resin production that enables this strain to produce the top-quality concentrates. PCK emits a diverse bouquet of aromas ranging from earthy caramel to sweet notes of fruits and berries. The influence of pure indica genetics creates powerfully relaxing body effects that helps to avoid anxieties and pain, as well as inducing sleep when needed.

Effects

543 reported effects from 71 people
Relaxed 85%
Happy 59%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 26%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%

jochexum
Member since 2015
One of my favorites. Smell and taste on the mild side. High is the most calming I've ever experienced and comes on almost immediately. Good body high but doesn't knock you out. Just makes everything feel alright - not euphoric or energetic so much, just totally calm and content, like all is right wi...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
gaberoll
Member since 2014
This is great strain for days when you want a full body stone with no sativa kick at all. it isn't a full couch lock strain but still very heavy in the body. The purple on this strain is amazing. very little green and tons of trichomes
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: L'Eagle Services THC: 17.87% CBD: 0.00% Appearance Rating: 5.00 Appearance Description: These buds are a goldish color with hints of purple. The thick, red hairs are a vibrant orange-red color. These compact and dense nugs are extremely frosty and well manicured. Taste Rating: 4.00 Tas...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
g.kirk
Member since 2014
Our caregiver is crossing the PCK with an OG cut but the PCK comes through hard. It's a fantastic heavy body stone that I really enjoy because it has the heavy painkiller effects that I need at night. Starts in my teeth and gums and just spreads from there until my whole body is numb. For high toler...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Ashlization85
Member since 2015
as a RLS suffer, I wanted to try this and sure enough great body high (takes a bit to feel it but it's awesome) it numbs me just enough so I can easily sleep and cuddle in my blanket, great medicine,
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Pakistani Chitral Kush
First strain child
Violeta
child
Second strain child
GRiZ Kush
child

