Panhandle Purps reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Panhandle Purps.
Panhandle Purps strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Panhandle Purps strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........9
June 9, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Although this is an indica, and it does give a classic body high, i found it made me very euphoric and creative overall. Lifted my mood like crazy, and i think it's a new fave of mine! If you mesh well with bubba kush, space age cake, or grape ape, you'll vibe with this one.
r........l
May 7, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Wow really good strain here.. wish I had more than a j... clocked on at 23 percent. my mind feels very energetic and engaged and this is an indica? The only thing indica i'm feeling is body relaxation.. I just smoked so im going to enjoy some TV or listen to some music or video games.. it is Frieday.. if I remember I'll update.
S........p
August 27, 2021
Reviewing Blue River Panhandle Purps Live Rosin from Trulieve in FL. This batch is running 79.359%. Burned in a dab bubbler. Really amazing flavors. Lots of peppery and piney notes on the front and then turned sour on the back. Holy sh*t!! Smacked me right in the head after the first dab. Very cerebral after the second and third. Super comfortable with lightness of the body. Definitely feels mostly indica to me BUT not couch logged completely. Could go there if I wanted but not crashed out. Great for anxiety and pain.
j........4
January 9, 2022
I aquired this strain at trulieve dispensary. Instant high from only few puffs. At 27% this was a banger. Couldt graps many flavors but the taste is smooth and not harsh on the throat. Creativity and talking and laughing. Head high is light andd very euphoric.
c........0
January 7, 2022
It had a lot of visible crystals, it was so gorgeous. I took pictures. It's strong but smooth, immediate hits forehead, then becomes whole body high. I have the flu; I've been nauseous and couldn't eat. Smoked this and I ATE, lol.!! I feel good.
j........5
June 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Panhandle Purp was one of the best strains I’ve ever used. I look back at snap memories from when I smoked it and laugh every time. I wish I could find it again, hands down one of my favorites to exist.
4........4
August 21, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Taste great. Not to harsh of smoke. Effects are immediate. Finishing this review was tough.
R........d
May 17, 2021
This is a strain I will never get again. I have ptsd and the nightmares where the worse I have dealt with in years! I got no sleep at all