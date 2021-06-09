Panhandle Purps
aka Panhandle Purple
Panhandle Purps
PlP
Indica
Euphoric
Relaxed
Aroused
Rose
Sage
Diesel
Panhandle Purps effects are mostly calming.
Panhandle Purps, also known as Panhandle Purple,, is a indica weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Panhandle Purps, before let us know! Leave a review.
Panhandle Purps strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Panhandle Purps strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Panhandle Purps strain reviews(37)
b........9
June 9, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
r........l
May 7, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
S........p
August 27, 2021