Reviewing Blue River Panhandle Purps Live Rosin from Trulieve in FL. This batch is running 79.359%. Burned in a dab bubbler. Really amazing flavors. Lots of peppery and piney notes on the front and then turned sour on the back. Holy sh*t!! Smacked me right in the head after the first dab. Very cerebral after the second and third. Super comfortable with lightness of the body. Definitely feels mostly indica to me BUT not couch logged completely. Could go there if I wanted but not crashed out. Great for anxiety and pain.