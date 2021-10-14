stock photo similar to Donny Burger
IndicaTHC 27%CBG 1%

Donny Burger

aka Donnie Burger

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

Donny Burger strain effects

Reported by 133 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Relaxed

Giggly

Donny Burger strain helps with

  • Stress
    24% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
Donny Burger strain reviews

October 14, 2021
I was relaxed and in a good mood found things to be a little more funnier then usual especially within the good mood. A bit sedative great to after dinner and before bed smoke. A bit focused literally writing this now and that’s what I just smoked.
55 people found this helpful
July 1, 2021
Amazing strain. Coming from the GMO lineage I’m a big fan of the Donny Burger. Super dank and coming in around 89% for concentrates it will definitely zoot you to the moon, even experienced smokers. I can’t get enough of this one.
50 people found this helpful
June 10, 2021
The flower I tried was cured perfectly. Incredible earthy taste, smooth, no cough factor (!) nice indica high yet almost Sativa uplifting. Long lasting. Leave it to Southern California to produce another world cup winner lol. 5stars
49 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight