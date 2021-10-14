stock photo similar to Donny Burger
IndicaTHC 27%CBG 1%
Donny Burger
aka Donnie Burger
Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Donny BurgerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Donny Burger strain effects
Donny Burger strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Donny Burger products near you
Similar to Donny Burger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Donny Burger strain reviews133
Read all reviews
B........3
October 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
J........3
July 1, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
W........y
June 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed