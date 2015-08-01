ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 121 reviews

Papa's OG

Papa's OG

Cultivated in Glendale, Arizona exclusively by Arizona Organix, Papa’s OG is an indica cannabis strain that provides positive and uplifting cerebral effects in unique combination with the classic indica full-body relaxation. Consumers find it to be functional and social while still remaining true to its indica roots. A descendant of Skywalker OG and OG Kush, Papa’s OG inherits a sweet and earthy grape aroma and potent medicinal effects suitable for patients treating pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.

58 people reported 548 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 44%
Sleepy 37%
Uplifted 34%
Pain 44%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 31%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 6%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 1%

121

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Papa's OG

