Cultivated in Glendale, Arizona exclusively by Arizona Organix, Papa’s OG is an indica cannabis strain that provides positive and uplifting cerebral effects in unique combination with the classic indica full-body relaxation. Consumers find it to be functional and social while still remaining true to its indica roots. A descendant of Skywalker OG and OG Kush, Papa’s OG inherits a sweet and earthy grape aroma and potent medicinal effects suitable for patients treating pain, insomnia, and stress disorders.
