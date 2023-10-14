Paradiso
Paradiso is a heavenly hybrid strain made from a genetic cross of Purple Push Pop and Cap Junkie, and bred by cannabis icons Seed Junky and Capulator for Maven Genetics. Birds of paradise? Try buds of paradise, with dense structures and streaks of purple and green. Paradiso emits a tropical profile with gas, pepper, and earth. This strain imbues a relaxing euphoria, ideal for socializing and arousing pursuits, and can help medical patients with symptoms of depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradiso, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ParadisoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Paradiso strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Paradiso products near you
Similar to Paradiso near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Paradiso strain reviews2
Read all reviews
t........r
October 14, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
s........6
Yesterday
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly