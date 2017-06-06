We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
definitely a strain that you wanna use during that later hours of that day. I tried using this strain throughout all times of the day(maybe 2-5 times through the morning and afternoon) and then once more before bed. I would pack a few bowls or smoke a J while taking my dogs for there mornin walk but...