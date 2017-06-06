ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Paris OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paris OG.

Effects

209 people reported 1379 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 44%
Happy 41%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 36%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

283

David18187
Member since 2020
My favorite strain I’ve ever had and I’m an experienced smoker that has had many I mean many strains very much recommend
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
ifckedurdad
Member since 2020
one of the best highs i've ever had, everything is so dreamy &amp; beautiful. only strain that has ever knocked me out
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
eepychu
Member since 2016
Citrus in the front of the mouth, pepper in the back. A little melon in flavor. Smooth.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Intern32
Member since 2018
I really like this strain. strain is good when I'm working on something creative or just want some thinking time. nice pepper/citrus flavor.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

qsmith2319
Member since 2019
definitely a strain that you wanna use during that later hours of that day. I tried using this strain throughout all times of the day(maybe 2-5 times through the morning and afternoon) and then once more before bed. I would pack a few bowls or smoke a J while taking my dogs for there mornin walk but...
RelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
icecreammanwa
Member since 2016
Wow! This strain blew me away! One of the most sedating indicas I have ever tried and I've tried about 100. Very hard to come by but from now on if I see it I'm getting it! Highly recommend!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Rob2tall
Member since 2019
I bought the Spacewalker OG and it rocks! It's smooth to smoke has great flavor and kicks pain to the curb! I give it 5 stars!
HappyRelaxed
Capo_Chino420
Member since 2018
i tried this strain from Medocino Farms from California as oil form vaped.. amazing! Taste and quality is rich. As an Indica it lives to expectation. And it's organic. Not bad.
RelaxedUplifted