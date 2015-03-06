ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Paris XXX
  4. Reviews

Paris XXX reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paris XXX.

Reviews

7

Avatar for DeanThomas
Member since 2018
Paris XXX is a potent strain that has a very pleasant flavor and aroma as well. The flowers are tight smaller compact nug. The high has a lot of both sativa and indica qualities to it. The lineage of this strain is exceptional.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for clippers1
Member since 2014
I bought this strain the other day about 5 gs and I was a little disappointed this strain is nothing compared to real xxx Og it has a really dank smell and the buds are not dense at all looks really good but as far as the high I dosent do it for gets you stoned but the thc levels are not up to par a...
Avatar for munchies2go
Member since 2014
Check out our Paris OG! We carry it for just $40 1/8! Guaranteed Quality!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for misteer
Member since 2015
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused