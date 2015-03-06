Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paris XXX.
Reviews
7
DeanThomas
Member since 2018
Paris XXX is a potent strain that has a very pleasant flavor and aroma as well. The flowers are tight smaller compact nug. The high has a lot of both sativa and indica qualities to it. The lineage of this strain is exceptional.
I bought this strain the other day about 5 gs and I was a little disappointed this strain is nothing compared to real xxx Og it has a really dank smell and the buds are not dense at all looks really good but as far as the high I dosent do it for gets you stoned but the thc levels are not up to par a...