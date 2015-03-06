ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Paris XXX is an extension of the Paris OG family that has placed in multiple Cannabis Cup competitions. This indica variety combines Headband OG, Chemdawg, and OG Kush genetics, creating a crisp, piney, and woody flavor on inhale. The fast-acting effects provide a balance of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Paris XXX is known to increase your appetite while also sparking creativity

munchies2go
Member since 2014
Check out our Paris OG! We carry it for just $40 1/8! Guaranteed Quality!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
DeanThomas
Member since 2018
Paris XXX is a potent strain that has a very pleasant flavor and aroma as well. The flowers are tight smaller compact nug. The high has a lot of both sativa and indica qualities to it. The lineage of this strain is exceptional.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
misteer
Member since 2015
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Headband
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Paris XXX

