Paris XXX is an extension of the Paris OG family that has placed in multiple Cannabis Cup competitions. This indica variety combines Headband OG, Chemdawg, and OG Kush genetics, creating a crisp, piney, and woody flavor on inhale. The fast-acting effects provide a balance of cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Paris XXX is known to increase your appetite while also sparking creativity.
