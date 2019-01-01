ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Strains
  Patti Cake
Hybrid

Patti Cake by Potbox is a delectable treat created in homage to the grower’s sweetheart. This strain is a mysterious genetic cross that has been described as a relative of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. With sugary notes of frosting, tart cherries, and dough, this sumptuous strain caters to the sweet tooth while instilling alert relaxation. The grower also notes a “pinkalicious” flavor that tells of the strain’s secret ingredient.  

