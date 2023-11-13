Peach Milano reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Milano.
Peach Milano strain effects
Peach Milano strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
s........y
November 13, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Peach Milano…. Tried some of this strain bred by shamanic something or other at the Harvest Cup today… smoked a chillum with a friend. So I grow, and was competing in the Harvest Cup… this peach Milano blew my face off. I immediately became an idiot - just dumb stupid communicating with grunts and clicks like a caveman… people were talking to me and I couldn’t get my mouth to form full sentences. Than the slight anxiety kicked in, and I’m sure I was confusing everyone around me… literally had to go to the car and lay my ass down…. Unreal. This peach Milano done right is absolutely bonkers.
d........3
May 11, 2024
Creative
Happy
One of the tastiest buds ever
c........e
May 13, 2024
Happy
Hungry
This strain is great to help you with insomnia, however I did notice it caused quite a bit of involuntary muscle spasms. The flavor was good it reminded me of fruity pebbles that were a little stale lol
a........1
May 23, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Fire
l........6
December 5, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
very good high
a........0
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This stuff will make you feel like a king cobra slithering through a buffet table..