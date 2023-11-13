Peach Milano
Peach Milano effects are mostly calming.
Peach Milano is a hybrid weed strain made from a complex genetic cross of Tangie x Cookies N Cream x Peach Ringz, and bred by Garden State Genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Peach Milano is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Its buds are a mix of dark and light green, with opaque trichomes and long orange hairs. The average price of Peach Milano typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Peach Milano’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. It won first place in the sativa category at the 2023 NECANN Boston Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Milano, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
