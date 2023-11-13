Peach Milano…. Tried some of this strain bred by shamanic something or other at the Harvest Cup today… smoked a chillum with a friend. So I grow, and was competing in the Harvest Cup… this peach Milano blew my face off. I immediately became an idiot - just dumb stupid communicating with grunts and clicks like a caveman… people were talking to me and I couldn’t get my mouth to form full sentences. Than the slight anxiety kicked in, and I’m sure I was confusing everyone around me… literally had to go to the car and lay my ass down…. Unreal. This peach Milano done right is absolutely bonkers.