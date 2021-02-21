If you have never had a chance to smoke some Peach Oz flower - I highly recommend it!!! My particular batch tested quite high for a sativa dominant strain at 24.46% THCA and total terps measuring 1.68%. Myrcene Limonene and Caryophyllene leading the way at .76%, .39%, and .21% respectively. Beyond the statistics -- First, this is one of my favorite Sativa leaning hybrid flowers, period. I've had a chance to enjoy Peach Oz on more than one occasion and it really checks all the boxes for me. The experience I have is relaxed but not tranquilized, motivated and focused but not necessarily energized, euphoric and creative, Peach Oz gives enough physical effect to kick my feet up and relax - that being said, it can also provide enough motivation to be a late day mood/energy booster or the best part of waking up ;) What really puts Peach Oz on the top shelf for me are the not just the perfectly slotted hybrid effects, but the buds are an appealing deep green, with vivid yellow and orange fronds that shine. The aroma is an appealing pungent citrus and the smoke is flavorful and tart. I recommend smoking Peach Oz through the most conventional methods - rice paper, or stuff your dugout. The aroma and flavor is just too good to torch away in a bong, or cover-up with a blunt wrap. Finally, the growers over at Buoyant Bob should be commended -- the quality of the buds and the incredibly healthy number of trichomes covering this fruit in front of me is remarkable, and can only be accomplished by giving the mother plant exactly what she needs.