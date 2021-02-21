Peach Ozz reviews
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
T........A
February 21, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I love this strain. And I don't typically like sativas. It's tastes sweet, and gave me a feeling I want to experience over and over again. I think the best part about it was that it got me out of my head!! I felt creative, focused, uplifted (but not anxious)... I got plenty of things done, I could multi-task and relax while doing so (NEVER possible for me), and when I played a game with my family I gave the funniest answers to the questions. LOOOVVVEEE.
C........6
April 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Got some from about wellness in Lebanon,oh coming in at 23.8% , Bright green/ nice orange hairs very frosty. Has a sweet/fruity slight herb smell with notes of fresh picked peaches, taste just as it smells , has a quick effect with a smooth hit great strain if you want a strong effect without being stuck in the couch great sativa
p........k
September 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
The Peach Oz is a beautiful day time smoke. It’s hit pretty hard (in my opinion) packed a punch with a nice earthy/floral taste The smell was also a little earthy but also a hint of peaches it a peach was a marijuana plant. Great if you have work in a few hours I had a very productive morning. 10/10
k........3
December 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
If you have never had a chance to smoke some Peach Oz flower - I highly recommend it!!! My particular batch tested quite high for a sativa dominant strain at 24.46% THCA and total terps measuring 1.68%. Myrcene Limonene and Caryophyllene leading the way at .76%, .39%, and .21% respectively. Beyond the statistics -- First, this is one of my favorite Sativa leaning hybrid flowers, period. I've had a chance to enjoy Peach Oz on more than one occasion and it really checks all the boxes for me. The experience I have is relaxed but not tranquilized, motivated and focused but not necessarily energized, euphoric and creative, Peach Oz gives enough physical effect to kick my feet up and relax - that being said, it can also provide enough motivation to be a late day mood/energy booster or the best part of waking up ;) What really puts Peach Oz on the top shelf for me are the not just the perfectly slotted hybrid effects, but the buds are an appealing deep green, with vivid yellow and orange fronds that shine. The aroma is an appealing pungent citrus and the smoke is flavorful and tart. I recommend smoking Peach Oz through the most conventional methods - rice paper, or stuff your dugout. The aroma and flavor is just too good to torch away in a bong, or cover-up with a blunt wrap. Finally, the growers over at Buoyant Bob should be commended -- the quality of the buds and the incredibly healthy number of trichomes covering this fruit in front of me is remarkable, and can only be accomplished by giving the mother plant exactly what she needs.
J........p
August 12, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great Strain for me. Bought a pacific gold vape with this strain and it was great. Made me feel awake and alert and wasn’t overwhelming. Was able to be productive and go about my day like normal. Euphoric smoke for sure with zero negative effects. Give it a shot!
j........1
January 2, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Have some of the Peach Pie laying around. Peach Oz X (Grape Pie x Wedding Crasher). Tested at 23%. Not nearly as strong as I would have thought, considering the Wedding Crasher/grape pie cross. Very pretty nuggets with strong bud structure from Golden Leaf (Steamboat Springs, CO)
N........e
Today
Aroused
Giggly
Great strain for chilling with friends
h........t
November 16, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
I have gone through about a ounce of this peach Ozz by wonderbrett, it’s really a amazing unique tasting sativa hybrid, makes me happy and euphoric, the peachy taste lingers throughout the whole bowl down to cash and stays on your lips , it makes me think of a peach green crack, really quality stuff , 29 percent thc.