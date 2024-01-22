stock photo similar to Perzimmon
Perzimmon
Perzimmon effects are mostly calming.
Perzimmon potency is higher THC than average.
Perzimmon is a 2023 cannabis strain bred by Compound Genetics that combines Rainbow Cheddar x GastroPop. Optimized for commercial cultivation, Perzimmon is big, bulbous and loud, just like its parent strains; expect extreme trichome frost and shades of deep purple and green. It's also fragrant, with a nose that emits tropical fruit, and funk, and creamy gas notes. Perzimmon seeds and clones debuted in 2023 and we're still learning more about this intensely hybrid strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Perzimmon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Perzimmon strain effects
Perzimmon strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
