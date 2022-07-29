Petrol Pine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Petrol Pine.
Petrol Pine strain effects
Petrol Pine strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Petrol Pine reviews
a........5
July 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Really awesome indica dominant strain. Starts with Euphoria, then the couch lock and finally a GREAT night of sleep. I usually get up between 3 a.m.-5 a.m. and with this strain, I was sleeping until 9 a.m.-10 a.m. which NEVER happens. Great for anxiety also. Have no shame, even Bane and Lil Wayne feel the same and say the name of this strain of Mary Jane when insomnia's insane, or chronic pain needs tamed, if you're circling the drain, or your brain runs like train and you need let off of the chain, sick of feeling the same, wanna fly like a crane, depressed in the rain, withdrawaling from cocaine or just feel lame, guy or dame, it's my claim Petrol Pine is the name.
s........6
June 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
High percentage THC at 26+%. If you're looking for a good Indica strain I definitely recommend Cresco. I'm surprised it's even getting anything less than 5 Stars. Not for beginners.
4........g
February 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Have found the strain the isn’t what I was looking for but better then what exactly I’ve been looking for. I am absolutely on another galaxy while melting into the atmosphere and becoming the leader of time. First strain to actually reduce anxiety for me too. Maybe I have gotten the holy grail batch with it at 29percent thc but this has me sunken in the ground 10 feet covered by thick soft warm blankets while my face is being massaged by air.
m........3
December 30, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Beeeeyoutiful. It seems like every strain with MAC lineage is an instant favorite, and Petrol Pine is no different, hailing from the misty PNW forests 🌲 with a yummy wood taste and a vast expansive feeling. Got creative urges almost immediately, had to grab the bass and start chipping away at some song ideas. Another great indica for post-work vibrations, not too sleepy but for sure chill as a winter’s night
r........i
October 10, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
I struggle with falling asleep, this strain knocks me out every time.
j........2
June 6, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Relaxed buzz. Good body hitting indica strain with a sweet flavor. Munchies close by is recommended
m........b
December 31, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Up with gg4 and ghost candy very good for sleeping and taking the edge off
l........2
March 3, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
So heavy …. I love it…..