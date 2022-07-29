Really awesome indica dominant strain. Starts with Euphoria, then the couch lock and finally a GREAT night of sleep. I usually get up between 3 a.m.-5 a.m. and with this strain, I was sleeping until 9 a.m.-10 a.m. which NEVER happens. Great for anxiety also. Have no shame, even Bane and Lil Wayne feel the same and say the name of this strain of Mary Jane when insomnia's insane, or chronic pain needs tamed, if you're circling the drain, or your brain runs like train and you need let off of the chain, sick of feeling the same, wanna fly like a crane, depressed in the rain, withdrawaling from cocaine or just feel lame, guy or dame, it's my claim Petrol Pine is the name.