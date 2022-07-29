stock photo similar to Petrol Pine
Petrol Pine
Petrol Pine strain effects
Petrol Pine strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Petrol Pine strain reviews14
a........5
July 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
s........6
June 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
4........g
February 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed