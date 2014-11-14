ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Petrolia Headstash reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Petrolia Headstash.

Avatar for jpxmedical
Member since 2019
17% Quadra from BC A good heady indica, soothing and destressing. Great for someone who has an overactive mind as it helps me "blank" my mind and relax. Very strong spicy cheesy tar flavour!
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Ratattack
Member since 2019
Got this strain as Quadra by Broken coast, amazing product. It as a strong snell and taste with the vape but was really nice and unique. the effects are strong at first but transform into body comfort and relaxation. the price is the only problem.
Avatar for payanrose1
Member since 2018
What are the crosses for this strain?
Avatar for CannabisTrope
Member since 2019
Headstash by Broken Coast was my first recreational indica dominant strain. I was looking for a strong body stone and I was not disappointed. This pungent dense bud has an earthy aroma and hard to describe flavour profile. Notes of diesel maybe, but what do I know. The high initially creeps into the...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Mutron
Member since 2018
Tastes awful when vaped. Really gross. Great head high, but not worth it for the taste of vaping hobo armpit.
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for lonsterbudmonster
Member since 2017
HEADSTASH #3 Strong High is great for anxiety, and pain relief and leaves your body feeling relaxed and decompressed. This strain is very stony! Great Pine Flavor!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bombblowwar
Member since 2017
Omg!! Fire is all you kan say very sedating one the best tasting strain high last long after consumption 🙊💨
Avatar for greengodog
Member since 2015
It makes my heart pound uncomfortably hard. Besides that's it seems to be a decent strain.
