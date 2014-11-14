We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Got this strain as Quadra by Broken coast, amazing product. It as a strong snell and taste with the vape but was really nice and unique. the effects are strong at first but transform into body comfort and relaxation. the price is the only problem.
Headstash by Broken Coast was my first recreational indica dominant strain. I was looking for a strong body stone and I was not disappointed. This pungent dense bud has an earthy aroma and hard to describe flavour profile. Notes of diesel maybe, but what do I know. The high initially creeps into the...