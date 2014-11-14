ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Petrolia Headstash
Indica

4.1 15 reviews

Petrolia Headstash

aka Petrol Headstash, Petrolia

Petrolia Headstash

The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Its pungent, compact buds have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels. A thick coating of trichomes makes it great for producing hash and other concentrates. Decades of inbreeding have made this strain extremely hearty and ideal for breeding purposes, and Petrolia Headstash's genetics can be found in other indica powerhouses like Herijuana.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

Avatar for hawk2037
Member since 2015
Amazing feeling. Very upbeat and energetic yet calm and relaxed. Earthy taste.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Paletrain
Member since 2017
Absolutely incredible. Sticky, sticky, goodness. I lean more Sativa hybrid, but this particular strain did not provide me with any of the negative symptoms I would usually associate with Indica strains. No sleepiness, no unwanted lazy mental attributes. The flavor is very reminiscent of the O.G....
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for StevenEarl
Member since 2015
Very uplifting and pleasant feeling. Also made me really sleepy ✌🏿️🤘🏿🤗🙌🏿😴🙄
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyUplifted
Avatar for tazman2014
Member since 2013
Very good head high
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mutron
Member since 2018
Tastes awful when vaped. Really gross. Great head high, but not worth it for the taste of vaping hobo armpit.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoric
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Petrolia Headstash
Strain child
Herijuana
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Petrolia Headstash

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
