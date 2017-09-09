ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors. 

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

    Avatar for trumanmoth
    Member since 2017
    Took three hits to a light brown on the herb in the evening. Was feeling relaxed with good pain relief and my mind was at ease. Before bed I took two more hits to a dark brown on the herb and had some interesting experiences. Incredibly hallucinogenic as I was falling asleep, I had an experience whe...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for sargasso
    Member since 2017
    District Cookies (aka Peyote Cookies). THC = 20.2%. Rough cut in a King Palm mini. Smooth smoke. Fruity-ish central palette. Central head pressure into some mild paranoia. Was that a raccoon sneaking up behind me? Depth perception faded and eye stutter like Amnesia Haze and then out of nowhere I ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeGigglyRelaxed
    Avatar for buddwyer
    Member since 2016
    This strain is a hard-hitting indica. Expect this strain to make your pain melt away and give you some red eyes. Definitely a night-time strain as this strain makes you very sleepy.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for dohdoubled
    Member since 2016
    Grew this one my self. Got a couple different phenotypes from guava to grape. Pretty solid strain, would highly recommend. The high is very much an experience
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for FlipDominic313
    Member since 2019
    yo, I live for straight sativa and I live for straight indica. this junk right here is the new bedtime booty im tapping. let. me. hit. that. roll over and go night night. I love having a heavy indica for before bed. I have tons of trouble falling and staying asleep. better than ambien, no midnigh...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Cookies Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Peyote Cookies

