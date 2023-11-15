Peyote Gorilla reviews
Peyote Gorilla strain effects
Peyote Gorilla strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........i
November 15, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Peyote Gorilla is a type of cannabis that blends two great qualities. It gives you a lot of strong cannabis with high THC, which can help with pain and make you feel really good. It starts with an uplifting feeling and then makes you relaxed, so it's great for patients.
O........1
October 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
I'm a former medical Marijuana Grower and this strain I grew at home is the best I've smelled sense I started 12 years ago. Such a strong lemon pine smell that fills the entire house. My neighbor and I grew them indoors and I also grew 1 outside that grew to almost 12 feet.. Massive yield, easy to grow and I believe is one of the strongest medicines out there. All 3 seeds came out the same with smell and characteristics. Get these from seedsman or Ethos. Great companies imo..