I'm a former medical Marijuana Grower and this strain I grew at home is the best I've smelled sense I started 12 years ago. Such a strong lemon pine smell that fills the entire house. My neighbor and I grew them indoors and I also grew 1 outside that grew to almost 12 feet.. Massive yield, easy to grow and I believe is one of the strongest medicines out there. All 3 seeds came out the same with smell and characteristics. Get these from seedsman or Ethos. Great companies imo..