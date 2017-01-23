Peyton Manning is a horticultural homage to Denver’s former quarterback of the same name. The strain Peyton Manning, a powerful blend of SFV OG and Chemdawg 91, was released in September 2013 before the beginning of the new football season. Known for its high THC content and long-lasting effects, Peyton Manning is not for the novice cannabis consumer. Anticipate a heady rush brought on by this THC-rich flower that melds into the body as the headiness fades. The buzz is giggly and euphoric with a calming warmth on the limbs, but consume too much and the potential for paranoia increases. Enjoy Peyton Manning to boost creativity, nullify stress, and elevate the mood.
Peyton Manning
