Hybrid

Peyton Manning is a horticultural homage to Denver’s former quarterback of the same name. The strain Peyton Manning, a powerful blend of SFV OG and Chemdawg 91, was released in September 2013 before the beginning of the new football season. Known for its high THC content and long-lasting effects, Peyton Manning is not for the novice cannabis consumer. Anticipate a heady rush brought on by this THC-rich flower that melds into the body as the headiness fades. The buzz is giggly and euphoric with a calming warmth on the limbs, but consume too much and the potential for paranoia increases. Enjoy Peyton Manning to boost creativity, nullify stress, and elevate the mood.    

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
