Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Phatt Frutty.
Reviews
3
donjas
Member since 2017
Nice and dense with a nice citrus smell. You get nice and relaxed, happy, have great conversations, but then you get very hungry. Would be good for someone who needs to eat more. Only bad effects were dry eyes. Great Indica.
This stuff is amazing. Bought today at Jardin Henderson, made by Green Therapeutics (looks like right here in Nevada, if so go local boys), called Phat Fruity (instead of Frutty) but same mix noted here of Afghan, Indian and Mexican hybrid.
The smell is amazing on first open, strong lemon smell bu...