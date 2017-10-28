ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for donjas
Member since 2017
Nice and dense with a nice citrus smell. You get nice and relaxed, happy, have great conversations, but then you get very hungry. Would be good for someone who needs to eat more. Only bad effects were dry eyes. Great Indica.
ArousedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Gumbygrow
Member since 2017
Ez to grow, nice fat sticky colas. Strong smelling and potent.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for casual_vegas99
Member since 2017
This stuff is amazing. Bought today at Jardin Henderson, made by Green Therapeutics (looks like right here in Nevada, if so go local boys), called Phat Fruity (instead of Frutty) but same mix noted here of Afghan, Indian and Mexican hybrid. The smell is amazing on first open, strong lemon smell bu...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
