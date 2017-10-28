Phatt Frutty by Barney’s Farm is a mixture of cannabis’ classic geographic regions. Combining the attributes of Afghani, North Indian, and Mexican, Barney’s Farm captures telltale aromas and flavors from across the globe in this one strain. Emitting an earthy, hashy aroma, Phatt Frutty’s plant grow tight and squat. These plants are also mold resistant, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor growing.
