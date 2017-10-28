ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Phatt Frutty
  • Leafly flower of Phatt Frutty

Indica

Phatt Frutty

Phatt Frutty

Phatt Frutty by Barney’s Farm is a mixture of cannabis’ classic geographic regions. Combining the attributes of Afghani, North Indian, and Mexican, Barney’s Farm captures telltale aromas and flavors from across the globe in this one strain. Emitting an earthy, hashy aroma, Phatt Frutty’s plant grow tight and squat. These plants are also mold resistant, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor growing. 

Reviews

3

Avatar for casual_vegas99
Member since 2017
This stuff is amazing. Bought today at Jardin Henderson, made by Green Therapeutics (looks like right here in Nevada, if so go local boys), called Phat Fruity (instead of Frutty) but same mix noted here of Afghan, Indian and Mexican hybrid. The smell is amazing on first open, strong lemon smell bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for donjas
Member since 2017
Nice and dense with a nice citrus smell. You get nice and relaxed, happy, have great conversations, but then you get very hungry. Would be good for someone who needs to eat more. Only bad effects were dry eyes. Great Indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Gumbygrow
Member since 2017
Ez to grow, nice fat sticky colas. Strong smelling and potent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
North Indian
parent
Second strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Phatt Frutty