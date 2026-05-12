I finally found my perfect strain. I have insomnia, overthink, worry, have depression. I smoke it in a preroll. I have never felt this much relief from anything else I’ve ever tried. It brought me to a place where I was walking around my house with a goofy smile on my face. I felt so happy, giggly, zero worries, all good vibes. I felt motivated to do a couple things but when I was ready to chill or go to bed I was so relaxed I felt I was laying on a cloud. No aches, brain was not racing, pure relaxation. Best sleep I’ve have since I was a child.

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