ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pie Face OG
  4. Reviews

Pie Face OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pie Face OG.

Reviews

66

Avatar for Steeltoro
Member since 2019
I hesitate to write this review. The high I felt from this strain is unbelievable, to point that I really don't think anyone would believe me. Lol. I got a gram of this just to try it. The budtender didn't hype it up or anything. He just said to try it and you may like it. Understatement of the year...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Cougheeonflavors
Member since 2019
Pie face was fucking tasty and amazing medicine I got super blowed And damn like I said again as shit was super tasty coming from tru|med dispensary
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ANTWAN2244
Member since 2017
great awesome smoke and smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Pie Face OGUser uploaded image of Pie Face OGUser uploaded image of Pie Face OG
Avatar for typicalfriday
Member since 2019
tried this strain by subdued excitement, tastes sweet and def reminded me of cherries. Happy and sleepy high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappySleepy
Avatar for Intern32
Member since 2018
very good chill high. combo body and mind high but I was still clear headed enough to engage in conversation and complete tasks.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Forrest94
Member since 2017
High is average and taste leaves a lot to be desired. Definitely would just stick to either Cherry Pie or Face Off OG but the combination isn’t as good as expected.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Nate233420710
Member since 2019
Pungent smell with amazing taste. Super controllable high after a few hits. Really mellows out in the end turning into a couch locking stoning the more you smoke it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy