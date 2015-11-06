Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I hesitate to write this review. The high I felt from this strain is unbelievable, to point that I really don't think anyone would believe me. Lol. I got a gram of this just to try it. The budtender didn't hype it up or anything. He just said to try it and you may like it. Understatement of the year...