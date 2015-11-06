ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pie Face OG
  • Leafly flower of Pie Face OG

Hybrid

Pie Face OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners.

Pie Face OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

Reviews

67

Show all

Avatar for mattykooty
Member since 2015
this beautiful beast lures you in with a dark cherry tartness and sweat-tea notes, and then proceeds to immediately melt your face. this is a full on giggly weird high. you'll notice a little slowness and you might feel cross-eyed but no couch lock. Not the most beautiful to look at but the effects,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyTingly
Avatar for waketta2003
Member since 2015
this is the best strain I have found that treats my chronic migraines and fibromyalgia. love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for BudtenderWoody
Member since 2016
PIE FACE (HYBRID)  Pine aroma with a slight cherry scent, guessing high Humulene/A-Pinene terpening profile.  Diesel skunk aroma on bud breakup.  Sugar taste on the tongue after exhale, may be the cherry.  Light smooth pine flavor inhaling, non-harsh smoke.  Instantly felt more focused a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Alacrity
Member since 2014
This strain is in my top 5- the cherry pez-like aroma and flavor are misleading as the effects can be overwhelming if caution is not shown. The first draws and exhale are filled with tart, sweet cherries and grapefruit citrus, and you can't help but take one more just for the taste- but if over indu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for wade0435
Member since 2015
A very nice high. No paranoia. Relaxed and mellow. A little couch lock.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie
More popularLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Thin Mint GSC
Thin Mint GSC
More humuleneLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More popularLeafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More popularLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More limonene
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Pie Face OG
Strain child
California Love OG
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Pie Face OGUser uploaded image of Pie Face OGUser uploaded image of Pie Face OG
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Margaret Cho-G, Hurkle, Flaming Cookies, Pie Face OG, and More