Hybrid

From Green Team Genetics, Deadhead OG and Pie 95 come together to produce Pie Til I Die. Consumers can expect lemon, pine, and cherry terpenes to make their way into the mix, making for a delicious flavor. Pie Til I Die is gassy treat for any OG lover looking for a new strain.

