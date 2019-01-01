Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From Green Team Genetics, Deadhead OG and Pie 95 come together to produce Pie Til I Die. Consumers can expect lemon, pine, and cherry terpenes to make their way into the mix, making for a delicious flavor. Pie Til I Die is gassy treat for any OG lover looking for a new strain.