Pina Acai reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pina Acai.
Pina Acai strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Pina Acai strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........4
November 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I smoked this herb which was a hybrid with Red Velvet. Extremely balanced hybrid. Extremely potent high and the flower is beautiful. This is really a Red Velvet review I guess yet they are balanced hybrid. Stay safe and stay in the clouds. Til next time. Peace
t........T
June 26, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
It kinda made me feel flat. Great flavor but wouldn't agen. was a stizzy pod.
s........5
October 19, 2022
Euphoric
Anxious
Dizzy
Don’t like this one at all, could just be me. Made me dizzy and anxious
H........u
October 18, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Hit this strain as Bubble Hash 90u at Terps Army, Amsterdam, First vaped it at a moderate temperature and wan't impressed. Turned down the heat to medium low and OMG what a lovely taste and effect. Highly recommended