Pina Acai, also called Piña Acai, is a hybrid weed strain whose genetics are currently unknown. The effects are believed to be euphoric and chatty. Buyers can expect bright green buds with a heavy frost of translucent trichomes and bits of purple. Pina Acai has a fruity, berry-laced aroma that makes for a tropical smoke. The effects of Pina Acai are believed to be uplifting, yet relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say Piña Acai helps with PTSD symptoms and nausea. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this weed strain, Pina Acai, before, let us know and leave a review. Pina Acai regularly tests at 26% THC. The dominant terpene in this cannabis strain unknown. The original breeder of Pina Acai is Grandiflora Genetics.