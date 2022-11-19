Pina Acai
aka Piña Acai
Pina Acai effects are mostly calming.
Pina Acai, also called Piña Acai, is a hybrid weed strain whose genetics are currently unknown. The effects are believed to be euphoric and chatty. Buyers can expect bright green buds with a heavy frost of translucent trichomes and bits of purple. Pina Acai has a fruity, berry-laced aroma that makes for a tropical smoke. The effects of Pina Acai are believed to be uplifting, yet relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say Piña Acai helps with PTSD symptoms and nausea. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this weed strain, Pina Acai, before, let us know and leave a review. Pina Acai regularly tests at 26% THC. The dominant terpene in this cannabis strain unknown. The original breeder of Pina Acai is Grandiflora Genetics.
Pina Acai strain effects
Pina Acai strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
