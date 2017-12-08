Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Got rid of my headache and melted away my stress without making me sleepy. Good daytime strain. Also good for deep thoughts and introspection, had some good conversations on this. Be prepared to get hit hard with the munchies.
This hybrid is one to keep an eye out for. The flower bt Green Acres Pharms is the perfect summer flower. The uplift on the front end is fantastic. I'm usually an indican person my self. Yet I find this is a great daytime smoke . The balance of body and head high is great for a BBQ or anytime in th...