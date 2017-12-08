ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Lousifa
Member since 2018
By far one of the best strains I’ve smoked. Opened the jar and it smells very sweet and piney. Almost like an airy smooth scent of pineapple with a twist of citrus! I Uploaded some pictures of this
Avatar for ChillinOnEndor
Member since 2018
Got rid of my headache and melted away my stress without making me sleepy. Good daytime strain. Also good for deep thoughts and introspection, had some good conversations on this. Be prepared to get hit hard with the munchies.
FocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Jasxmarie
Member since 2018
great high, though my munchies hit me with a quickness
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for MissyTheYoungSavage
Member since 2017
Definitely a great kind of high if you’re tying to chill and relax. I’m not getting crazy dry mouth and it doesn’t hit you like a train it eases you into a mellow high 10/10 would smoke again
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kyleg1980
Member since 2015
great day time strain. going to pick up 2 more grams of green acres pine queen dream in concentrate. keeps my pain low and spirits high.
Avatar for chrononaut
Member since 2016
This hybrid is one to keep an eye out for. The flower bt Green Acres Pharms is the perfect summer flower. The uplift on the front end is fantastic. I'm usually an indican person my self. Yet I find this is a great daytime smoke . The balance of body and head high is great for a BBQ or anytime in th...
