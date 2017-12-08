Pine Queen Dream by Piranha Seeds is a deep cannabis cut combining esoteric genetics with familiar favorites. Created from Pine Queen Haze (a cross of Pursuang Haze and Pine Queen) and Blue Dream, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers consumers a potent cerebral high alongside a rich pine aroma. The flavor is also woodsy and herbal, with notes of spice from the strain’s latent Haze genetics. Its uplifting mental effects can help improve mood and nullify stress while the physical effects remain potent and persistent with continued consumption. This strain was produced for and is grown by Green Acres Pharm.