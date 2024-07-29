Pine Soul OG
Pine Soul OG effects are mostly calming.
Pine Soul OG potency is higher THC than average.
Pine Soul OG, also known as Pine Soul and Pinesoul,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, happy, and relaxed. Pine Soul OG has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pine Soul OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pine Soul OG strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Pine Soul OG strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pine Soul OG strain reviews(17)
July 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
this is a very good after work strain. i could be sore from being on my feet all day, get home, smoke this in a joint and feel so relaxed right after. it also makes me go from upset / annoyed to happy and vibing.
May 5, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Completely blown away by the very best experience consuming thc to date when I tried Pine Soul for the first time, and every last bowl til I finished the quickly dwindling 1/8 th I had of it before it disappeared into never-vile again! This strain covered every last symptom I needed relief from including numbing my moderate to severe chronic widespread pain in my neck, back, joints, and all my muscles and soft tissues from fibromyalgia&rheumatoid arthritis. I felt energetic, creative, uplifted&happy. My artistic abilities immediately began flowing effortlessly, as I finally melted into a functional, relaxed, happy & positively charged soul again…it had been a WHILE yall! Wish I could find more of it 😭
March 7, 2022
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Pine soul is a medium potency indica dominant hybrid strain that I think is super solid!! It’s not a slumping indica, yet you get the rest of the indica effects. Evening use is best, but you can easily get through the day with a couple of bowl hits here & there no problem! Also, it’s not a huge named weed which make some people just overlook it but it’s a solid hidden gem!