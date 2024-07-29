Pine Soul OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pine Soul OG.
Pine Soul OG strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Pine Soul OG strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........4
July 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
this is a very good after work strain. i could be sore from being on my feet all day, get home, smoke this in a joint and feel so relaxed right after. it also makes me go from upset / annoyed to happy and vibing.
k........p
May 5, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Completely blown away by the very best experience consuming thc to date when I tried Pine Soul for the first time, and every last bowl til I finished the quickly dwindling 1/8 th I had of it before it disappeared into never-vile again! This strain covered every last symptom I needed relief from including numbing my moderate to severe chronic widespread pain in my neck, back, joints, and all my muscles and soft tissues from fibromyalgia&rheumatoid arthritis. I felt energetic, creative, uplifted&happy. My artistic abilities immediately began flowing effortlessly, as I finally melted into a functional, relaxed, happy & positively charged soul again…it had been a WHILE yall! Wish I could find more of it 😭
y........v
March 7, 2022
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Pine soul is a medium potency indica dominant hybrid strain that I think is super solid!! It’s not a slumping indica, yet you get the rest of the indica effects. Evening use is best, but you can easily get through the day with a couple of bowl hits here & there no problem! Also, it’s not a huge named weed which make some people just overlook it but it’s a solid hidden gem!
g........4
November 11, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
this sh! is gas , if u wanna get 🙌 GET U SOME PINE SOUL HOE!
r........5
April 30, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great strain for almost instant pain killer I took about 2-3 rips off a hand pipe an I lost all pain an actually fell asleep I came across this strain grown by carpenter farms at a random dispensary in Arkansas I choose it based on looks an terp profile I'm happy with this choice especially for pain relief
K........t
July 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Nice.
h........s
June 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
When faced with ADHD paralysis and executive dysfunction this strain helps break that endless cycle. It gives me the ability to move forward on that dreaded project that I have procrastinated on.
f........N
June 9, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Did my stretches and light exercise. Will buy again.