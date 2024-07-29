Completely blown away by the very best experience consuming thc to date when I tried Pine Soul for the first time, and every last bowl til I finished the quickly dwindling 1/8 th I had of it before it disappeared into never-vile again! This strain covered every last symptom I needed relief from including numbing my moderate to severe chronic widespread pain in my neck, back, joints, and all my muscles and soft tissues from fibromyalgia&rheumatoid arthritis. I felt energetic, creative, uplifted&happy. My artistic abilities immediately began flowing effortlessly, as I finally melted into a functional, relaxed, happy & positively charged soul again…it had been a WHILE yall! Wish I could find more of it 😭

