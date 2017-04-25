ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Pineapple Diesel

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Pineapple Diesel

A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.

Effects

517 reported effects from 71 people
Uplifted 67%
Happy 63%
Euphoric 60%
Energetic 43%
Giggly 32%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

92

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Every time I go back to this, I realize how much I like it....It's in my top 5. If you enjoy euphoria and want to be productive as well, this is your stain. If you like sativa dominant hybrid strains containing sour diesel, you"ll love Pineapple Diesel.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for mitchi
Member since 2015
Fucking amazing! High energy, increased mental focus, increased motivation, increased happiness, warm body high but not overwhelming, and great taste. This strain will not couch lock you, you'll want to be productive. As a bonus, your motor skills aren't compromised. Fantastic for working out.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bigbudds313
Member since 2016
REALLY ONE OF MY FAV'S. IF IN DETROIT STOP BYE 420 DANK ON Gratiot Real Deal pineapple diesel won't regret it
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for DMFF
Member since 2012
Second Time trying this excellent strain. Pineapple Diesel shows hues of deep green; a bud that is rather leafy with orange-red hairs scattered throughout. Smells of Fruit ans faint bud fill my nose as i smell this bud, but as soon as i break it apart, that "Diesel" musk we all know and love punches...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for schuffy88
Member since 2015
This one is an excellent sativa-dominating hybrid with a clean thin smoke and pungent aroma of dried pineapples and diesel Spicy bay leaf/peppercorn notes. This one will get you going out and being at your social peak. This one will make you laugh at everything and see the lighter side of stressful ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Photos

