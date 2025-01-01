Pineapple Donut
Pineapple Donut is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross between Franken Cakes x Gorilla Diesel #3; the breeder of Pineapple Donut is not confirmed. This uplifting, giggle-inducing strain grows into plants with bright green buds, white trichomes, and thick orange pistils. Pineapple Donut tests at around 26% THC, making this an ideal strain for experienced consumers. Expect a palate of tropical fruit, chemicals, and sweet dough upon inhalation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
