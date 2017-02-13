ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Fields reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Fields.

Effects

25 people reported 221 effects
Happy 68%
Uplifted 68%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 52%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 24%
Headaches 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Anxious 16%
Paranoid 12%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

38

Avatar for dayzzz
Member since 2018
Pineapple fields 🍍 is one of my favorites because it's happy, euphoric, chill yet productive😁 A lovely little flower🌼🧡
Avatar for Smalls9009
Member since 2019
It made me have a good head high but definitely made me paranoid and my anxiety rise. I am a daily smoker and my tolerance is high. But this made me very paranoid.
EnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Cactusfairy
Member since 2018
good sativa, really nice nugs, more airy than usual , but a nice taste. the nose of the jar is fresh, not pineapple but kinda tropical. I watched G on ct weed reviews and he explained a similar experience to this medication. that dude is bringing great info to the MMP masses in CT. the pineapple...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for Nate9696
Member since 2019
The sweetness of the aroma in this strain is very enticing, and the sweet fruitiness absolutely pulls through in the smoking experience.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for LavenderKushy
Member since 2017
classic sativa. very energetic and giggly. overall a gud time.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Oceanundertow
Member since 2018
Unfortunately I have a 50/50 relationship with this strain as it's effect on me is a bit of a gamble. Most of the time it will yield a nice clear headed high with a very content and chipper feeling...but on other occasions I've had some pretty bad anxiety spikes and temple pressure that led to the d...
EnergeticGigglyUplifted
Avatar for medthc
Member since 2018
This is going in our top 3 sativas! We just jammed a Raw Lean Cone with about .5 of this Pineapple Fields from The Medicine Wheel in Alderville, ON. Wow! Just covered in frost! It sure packs a punch! Love the uplifting effects without the paranoia that some sativas bring. The bag appeal got us but ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused