We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
good sativa, really nice nugs, more airy than usual , but a nice taste.
the nose of the jar is fresh, not pineapple but kinda tropical. I watched G on ct weed reviews and he explained a similar experience to this medication. that dude is bringing great info to the MMP masses in CT. the pineapple...
Unfortunately I have a 50/50 relationship with this strain as it's effect on me is a bit of a gamble. Most of the time it will yield a nice clear headed high with a very content and chipper feeling...but on other occasions I've had some pretty bad anxiety spikes and temple pressure that led to the d...
This is going in our top 3 sativas! We just jammed a Raw Lean Cone with about .5 of this Pineapple Fields from The Medicine Wheel in Alderville, ON.
Wow! Just covered in frost! It sure packs a punch! Love the uplifting effects without the paranoia that some sativas bring. The bag appeal got us but ...