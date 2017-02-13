Pineapple Fields by Dynasty Seeds is an extremely odoriferous hybrid cross with a long lineage and even longer lasting effects. By crossing Kali Snapple (Snow Bud/Pineapple x Pre-2K Kali Mist) and Ms. Universe #10, Dynasty Seeds achieves a strain with a sweet terpene profile and energizing, clear-headed attributes. Known to produce a good yield over its 9-10 week grow cycle, Pineapple Fields exhibits purple leaves and chunky buds despite its sativa dominance. Enjoy Pineapple Fields throughout the day to elevate mood, curb depression, and stimulate motivation.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
