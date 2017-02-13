ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Fields by Dynasty Seeds is an extremely odoriferous hybrid cross with a long lineage and even longer lasting effects. By crossing Kali Snapple (Snow Bud/Pineapple x Pre-2K Kali Mist) and Ms. Universe #10, Dynasty Seeds achieves a strain with a sweet terpene profile and energizing, clear-headed attributes. Known to produce a good yield over its 9-10 week grow cycle, Pineapple Fields exhibits purple leaves and chunky buds despite its sativa dominance. Enjoy Pineapple Fields throughout the day to elevate mood, curb depression, and stimulate motivation.   

25 people reported 221 effects
Happy 68%
Uplifted 68%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 52%
Stress 40%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 24%
Headaches 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Anxious 16%
Paranoid 12%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
Pineapple Fields

