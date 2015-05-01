ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night. 

    Avatar for Dzdandconfsd43
    Member since 2015
    I've been 👀 on the search for a functional day time strain... Pineapple Haze🍍🍭 is by far the best I have come across. Not only does this strain hold true to it's taste of tropical fruit and smell of candy ( I swear I feel like I am eating a mouthful of Smarties Sweet tarts🍬, y'all remember thos...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for Ceroy
    Member since 2016
    Pineapple Haze bought at: Coffeeshop Boerejongens in Amsterdam If you are looking for a great strain for active, daytime use; this strain is guaranteed to deliver. Whether you have to go to college, work or you want to spend your day off to be creative. It has a soft, round and sweet scent. It do...
    CreativeEnergeticUplifted
    Avatar for Doobie-doo
    Member since 2015
    4/5. Got some of this haze from my local collective grown by Fire Bros definitely a good pick up. The nugs weren't as yellow as some of the other pineapples I've tried such golden pineapple but that tropical citrus aroma was definitely there and the nugs were very fresh and dank. The burn had an imm...
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
    Avatar for WellHeyThereBud
    Member since 2015
    Good cerebral high, very buzzy. Great for socializing in my experience or for getting shit done.
    EnergeticHappyUplifted
    Avatar for Happyhippie253
    Member since 2014
    Found this at Marijuana4u on se 82nd in Portland and really loved it. I like Sativas because I have pain all day and I cant smoke most Indacas due to the drowsy feeling that interferes with my work schedule. Good meds.
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    Lineage

    Pineapple
    Haze
