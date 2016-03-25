ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Pineapple OG

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

    Reviews

    Avatar for Freeborn54
    Member since 2016
    I am getting off of the fentanyl patches and going to use medical marijuana for the pain that is 8+ all the time. I have been using this strain with a vapor pen and I am getting a lot of pain relief and virtually no problems. I am able to walk and talk better after my stroke ( caused by the fentanyl...
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for Chill_Panda
    Member since 2013
    Wow talk about fruity tropical smell, like a pineapple I love it. The Bud: Wild whips of buds pop towards the top full of orange and ruby pistols I love how these snap when I crack them open. Extremely light but heavy and dank when pulling them apart very nicely done for a 20% thc. The Smell: Super ...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for kanye
    Member since 2015
    Picked up a half oz of this in Denver and it is now definitely amongst my favorite strains, very sweet and tropical resembling it's parent Pineapple Express but also having hints of lemon and diesel. Five stars for sure
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
    Avatar for fangningsheng
    Member since 2017
    With Pineapple Express and OG Kush genetics, Pineapple OG is one doozy of a marijuana strain. This potent, uppity sativa dominant hybrid left me with a happy, talkative head high and an invigorating body buzz. Couch lock is not an issue with this one. At low doses Pineapple OG would be an excellent ...
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for VesperReturns
    Member since 2016
    Daily smoker here, one of my favorites. Great for just about anything. No munchies or lethargy.
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedUplifted
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Pineapple Express
    parent
    Second strain parent
    OG Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Pineapple OG
    Strain child
    Pineapple Calyx
    child

