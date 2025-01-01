Pineapple Rose is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Roses and bred by Fountainhead Seeds. It smells pungently of its namesake pineapple, with a skunk undertone and a more floral and sweet gas flavor when smoked. This is a summer strain if there ever was one, with euphoric, giggle-inducing effects that help you make the most of long, warm days while keeping anxiety at bay. Medical patients dealing with fatigue and depression may find their spirits lifted. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pineapple Rose, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.