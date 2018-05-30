Pinewarp (also known as BC Mountain Pinewarp) is a fragrant strain with fascinating time-bending effects. It emits a strong pine aroma that mingles with earth and berry notes when broken up, filling the nose with a smooth floral fragrance. The high is elating and cozy without being too heavy, imbuing the consumer with gleeful focus that can effortlessly carve hours off an activity. Pinewarp is a perfect option for consumers looking to relieve stress and depression while remaining engaged and productive.
Pinewarp
