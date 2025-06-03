stock photo similar to Pink Alien
Pink Alien
Pink Alien is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Pez and Lemon Alien. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Alien is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by La Plata Labs, the average price of Pink Alien typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pink Alien’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Alien, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pink Alien strain effects
Pink Alien strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
