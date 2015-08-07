ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

    gatorhunts420
    Member since 2015
    Mother fucking about time!!! Woo been asking for leafly to add this strain. ..reviewed it under alien dawg a few times. ..this grows so loud in your medical garden if you brush up against it in flower your partner across the says holy shit. ... top it and LST her for amazing yields of the most poten...
    ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
    OhYes
    Member since 2016
    Tried this for the first time via Theraplant's Tomandi . Great thick; smooth smoke provides a 2-minute warning for amazing bliss and relaxation. Love this strain! Put on some music/movie; medicate; and melt away your stress...AAAAaaahhhhhhhh...
    HappyRelaxed
    vitaman
    Member since 2013
    Vaped a loose bowl. About 1/2 bowl if it were packed. I am glad I went slow, a packed bowl might have been too much. Didn't hit right away but Felt Like a Full Bowl. Very lemony, smooth with a slight sharp musk. I got a strongly euphoric and very active high and felt I just *had to immediately get...
    EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTingly
    batbabe32
    Member since 2015
    Smoked this last night. Really smooth, with lemon/berry taste. Someone said there was s 2min warning, very true. So tote lightly first. Great for migraine relief. Gave me an extreme pep in my step...lol. One of my new favorites. Also you don't have the super munchies...
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
    SparklyBunny1
    Member since 2016
    Let me just say first, I've never gotten so lit before off of one bowl. This weed has to be the best bang for your buck. A little goes a really far way with this. This strain generally has a high THC content compared to the other strains I usually smoke. It's brilliant. I feel productive, relaxed, ...
    ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Alien Dawg
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Lemon Kush
    parent
    Strain
    Lemon Alien Dawg
    First strain child
    Mad Dawg
    child
    Second strain child
    Starfighter
    child

