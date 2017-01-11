ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Apolloscreed
Member since 2019
Sweetes fruit gum taste ever
feelings
Avatar for Trixtereisenfield
Member since 2018
Great strain that clears your mind. It's sweet and sticky. As a person with anxiety, I found myself as chatty as my Uber driver, despite my usual apprehensions when ride-hailing. A strain that doesn't mess with you, nor does it give you that fuddled, slurring side effect.
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for NikkiNuggs
Member since 2018
this strain is very good for winding down for the night , its just relaxes your mind and body. I typically only smoke this when I know I'm in for the rest of the night. I this would be good for an Anxiety/Panic attack
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for josephinerrose
Member since 2018
Dislike the flavor. Hasn’t affected me much.
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for bwool
Member since 2017
The first thing you notice about Pink Berry is its incredible, sweet taste. After only a few hits this strong indica has your body buzzing and your mind racing. Very good for relaxing at home for a few hours before passing out. Great strain, great high.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Traapperr
Member since 2017
Have this strain in a wax form. Excellent at night when wanting to relax, and drift off. Puts me to sleep when I want to sleep.
feelings
Avatar for Genesisbombshellbabe
Member since 2017
It's Very Relaxing! Good for bedtime.
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for TexasMockingburn
Member since 2015
Beautiful Nuggz!picked up an eight yesterday. This strain was very easy hitting for me out of a bong. The smoke wasn't harsh at all and was pleasantly creamy and sweet. Was a slow hitting strain but eventually set in. Had me uplifted anxiety melted away and euphoria all while feeling your body slo...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy