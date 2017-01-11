Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great strain that clears your mind. It's sweet and sticky. As a person with anxiety, I found myself as chatty as my Uber driver, despite my usual apprehensions when ride-hailing. A strain that doesn't mess with you, nor does it give you that fuddled, slurring side effect.
this strain is very good for winding down for the night , its just relaxes your mind and body. I typically only smoke this when I know I'm in for the rest of the night. I this would be good for an Anxiety/Panic attack
The first thing you notice about Pink Berry is its incredible, sweet taste. After only a few hits this strong indica has your body buzzing and your mind racing. Very good for relaxing at home for a few hours before passing out. Great strain, great high.
Beautiful Nuggz!picked up an eight yesterday. This strain was very easy hitting for me out of a bong. The smoke wasn't harsh at all and was pleasantly creamy and sweet.
Was a slow hitting strain but eventually set in. Had me uplifted anxiety melted away and euphoria all while feeling your body slo...