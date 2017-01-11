Pink Berry by Apothecary Genetics is a delicious indica-dominant strain with relaxation on tap. This strain is the heavy-hitting combination of Pink Champagne and Blackberry, offering sweet, fruity overtones while keeping a root firmly planted in OG genetics. Pink Berry fills the mind with uplifting, euphoric energy while simultaneously weighing the limbs down with deep relaxation, making it ideal for consumers seeking relief from restlessness, chronic physical pain, and cranky moods.
Pink Berry
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2018
Member since 2017
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Pink Berry